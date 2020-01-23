5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts southern Iran

Image Source : AP 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter Scale hit Sargaz region in south Iranon Wednesday, Iran's Seismological Centre reported. The earthquake took place at 10:53 p.m. local time (1923 GMT) in the southern province of Hormozgan.

The epicentre was determined at 28.093 degrees north latitude and 56.866 degrees east longitude, with the focus at the depth of 21 km, reported Xinhua news agency.

No immediate report of casualties or damage has been reported yet.

Teams have been dispatched to the quake-hit region to assess the possible damage and help people in need, according to the Red Crescent Society of Hormozgan Province.

