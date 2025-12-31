'Our papa…': Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol present Dharmendra's last film Ikkis; write emotional note Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have come together to present their father Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, marking an emotional milestone for the Deol family. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, releases on January 1.

Ikkis releases on January 1, marking veteran actor Dharmendra's last film. As bookings began, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol penned an emotional tribute to their father.

The film features Dharmendra, followed by Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. It is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and tells the fascinating story of young soldier Arun Khetrapal.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol celebrate Ikkis

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol paid an emotional tribute to their father, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24. In a joint post, they wrote, "Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute - his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does - forever."

Ikkis: Box office prediction

Going by the current booking trends, the trade is predicting a modest opening for Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra's Ikkis. The film is expected to collect around Rs 2 crore net in India on its opening Thursday, January 1. Globally, industry watchers suggest that a worldwide opening beyond Rs 3-4 crore would be an added plus for the film.

Ikkis: The story

Ikkis is a Hindi-language war drama film directed by Sriram Raghavan. It follows the story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee - Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. It features an ensemble cast comprising Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, Jaideep Alhawat, Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles.

