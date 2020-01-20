Monday, January 20, 2020
     
6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia; no tsunami warning

An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, authorities said on Monday, adding that no tsunami warning was issued.

Jakarta Updated on: January 20, 2020 8:55 IST
An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale jolted Indonesia's North Sulawesi province, authorities said on Monday, adding that no tsunami warning was issued. The quake struck at 11.58 p.m. on Sunday with the epicentre 64 km southwest of Bolaang Mongondow Selatan district and a depth of 95 km under the sea bed, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were also no immediate reports of any damages or injuries.

Indonesia is frequently hit by quakes as it sits on a vulnerable quake-impacted zone called "the Pacific Ring of Fire".

