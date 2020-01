Image Source : AP 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Mexico; no loss of life or property reported

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitude jolted southern Mexico on Friday morning. There have been no reports of any damage or casualty yet. United States Geological Survey has, however, said that the earthquake was of 5.3 magnitude.

Several aftershocks were also felt in Oaxaca, an area where natural earthquakes are not a rare phenomenon.

In 2018 and 2017, Mexico has experience powerful earthquakes which have resulted in a power cut of over 1.3 million homes.