Drink warm water, practise yoga...: AYUSH Ministry's advisory to boost immunity against COVID-19

File image of medical workers attending to a suspected COVID-19 patient in Hyderabad

Drinking warm water throughout the day and practising yoga asanas, including pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes daily, are among several measures advised by the Ministry of AYUSH as preventive measures that could boost immunity against catching a coronavirus infection, an advisory said on Tuesday.

With an emphasis on ramping up respiratory health, the ministry further said that spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic could also prove to be effective in increasing immunity. The ministry also advised that having one teaspoonful of Chyavanprash (a herbal concoction) every morning and herbal tea are among other measures that could potentially fight against contracting an infection.

To curb the prevalence of dry cough and sore throat, the ministry advised the public to inhale steam flavoured with mint leaves of caraway seeds (ajwain). "These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist," the ministry has cautioned.

"Enhancing the body’s natural defence system (immunity) plays an important role in maintaining optimum health," the government advisory said.

Categorically stating that there was no cure to the coronavirus as of date, the ministry said, "While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost our immunity in these times."

