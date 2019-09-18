Wednesday, September 18, 2019
     
Attempts of Hindi imposition will be resisted by southern states: Rajinikanth

The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language.

New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2019 12:56 IST
The concept of a common language in India was not possible, veteran actor Rajinikanth said Wednesday. Any attempts of Hindi imposition will not be only be resisted by southern states, but even many in the North, Rajinikanth asserted. 

The actor's remarks came in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent pitch for Hindi as a common language.

The 'Superstar' said Hindi should not be imposed as the concept of a common language was "unfortunately" not possible in the country.

"A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," he told reporters at the airport.

"Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that," he said.

