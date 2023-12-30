Six-year-old attacked by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, chilling video surfaces

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Six-year-old kid attacked by stray dogs in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh: In a bone-chilling incident, a pack of stray dogs attacked a six-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur.

In a video that has gone viral, a pack of 3-4 dogs chased the kid and attacked him on the road. The child fell on the road but the dogs kept attacking him.

It was only after a man on a two-wheeler rushed to the child's rescue, the dogs left from the scene.

Earlier on December 25, a four-month-old boy succumbed to the injuries sustained after an "attack" by a stray dog in a hut at Shaikpet area, officials said.

The incident happened on December 8 when the baby's parents, who are labourers, had left him in a cradle in the hut and gone for work, they said.

As per information, three stray dogs went near the hut and one of the stray canines went inside the hut which had no door and bit the boy on the face and forehead, a civic official said.

The boy was subsequently admitted to a state-run hospital here where he died on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the official said. The boy's parents hail from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana.

Meanwhile, following the incident, around 20 stray dogs were caught in the area as per guidelines and all of them were found already sterilized, the official said, adding the dogs were subsequently released.

In a similar incident on February 19 this year, a pack of stray dogs attacked and killed a four-year-old boy in Amberpet in the city.

With inputs from PTI

ALSO READ | Shocking: Man kills woman after her dog barks at him in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

Latest India News