Diwali 2022: PM Modi to celebrate festival in Ayodhya, to attend Deepotsav on October 23; check his schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Yogi government is giving the last touch to the preparation of mega cultural events in Ayodhya

Diwali 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of light- Diwali in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (23 October).

The security arrangements have been beefed up ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the holy city of Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi will celebrate Diwali, along with number of devotees at Ayodhya’s temple in a grand celebration event planned in the holy city.

Here’s is timeline of PM Modi’s Ayodhya visit on Sunday

5 PM: PM Modi will offer prayer at Ram Lala, Sri Ram Janm Bhumi and take a stock of the tourist site of Ramjanm Bhumi Tirath Kshetra

5.40 PM: The PM will be present at Sri Ram Katha Park to watch Sri Ram’s ‘Rajyabhishek’

6.30 PM: He will participate in ‘Aarti’ at Sarayu Ghat

6.40 PM: PM Modi will attend ‘Deepotsav’ at Ram Ki Paudi Ghats

7.30 PM: He will take a glimpse of digital firecracks

Meanwhile, the state government stepped up all the measures to ensure that preparations to celebrate the sixth ‘Deepotsav’ in Ram ki Paidi ghats be completed on time.

Ever since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, mega ‘Deepotsav’ celebrations are organised by the Yogi government. In 2021, Ayodhya created world record after over 9 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) were lit along the banks of river Sarayu. Prior to this in 2020, 5.84 lakh diyas were lit to create a record. This year, a record 15 lakhs of lamps will be illuminated in the land of Lord Rama.

Also Read: "No vacancy" for prime minister post, Modi will become PM again in 2024 polls: Union Minister

Latest India News