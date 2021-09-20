West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh appointed as the party's national vice president

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE Dilip Ghosh has been appointed as the party's national vice president with immediate effect.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Monday has been appointed as the party's national vice president with immediate effect. Dr. Sukanta Majumdar has been appointed as the West Bengal BJP chief.

Earlier, BJP fielded Tibriwal as its candidate in the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls pitting her against Banerjee on September 30.Priyanka Tebriwal will file her nomination on September 13.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for Banerjee to contest.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had filed her nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls on September 10. The counting of votes is scheduled for October 3.

