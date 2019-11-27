Image Source : PTI Differently-abled people protest at Mandi House, traffic affected

The protest called by differently abled railway job aspirants on Tuesday led to huge traffic jams in central Delhi on Wednesday. Around 100 differently abled aspirants who had applied for group D jobs in the railways sat on a dharna on Bhagwan Das Road, demanding their offer letters which was allegedly promised by senior officials.

Traffic was hit in central Delhi for the second consecutive day on Wednesday due to the demonstrations. According to Delhi Traffic Police, the motorists were advised to take alternative routes.

"Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Delhi Gate towards ITO and Laxmi Nagar towards Vikas Marg due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch, the police tweeted.

The protesters demanded that senior officials should come and talk to them.

On October 25, the candidates had ended three-day-long protest after senior officers from Indian Railways and the Court of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) had assured that final decision will be taken within 14 days.

