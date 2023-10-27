Devnarayan Temple priest condemns Priyanka Gandhi's 'Rs 21 envelope' remark against PM Modi | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Devnarayan Temple priest Hemraj Poswal

A day after the Election Commission issued a show-cause notice to Priyanka Gandhi over her "envelop" remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit, the priest of the Devnarayan temple in Malasaeri Dungri has hit out at the senior Congress leader.

Speaking to India TV, Mahant Hemraj Poswal said that it is wrong to do politics on the matter. "The Prime Minister did not give an envelope, he did donate the money, but how will we know how much was there because all the currency notes got mixed up," he said.

"I don't understand how this word 'envelop' cropped up. Neither Priyanka Gandhi asked me nor did I tell her. Why this politics is being done in the name of religion?" Mahant Poswal further asked.

What was the matter?

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had arrived on January 28, 2023, to attend the celebrations of the 1111th 'Avataran Mahotsav' of Lord Shri Devnarayanji. There was a debate regarding this that PM Modi had put an envelope in the donation box kept in the temple. After the donation box was opened, three envelopes came out of it. One envelope contained Rs 2100, the second Rs 101 and the third Rs 21. It was said that the envelope that PM Modi put in the donation box was white in colour, and Rs 21 came out of it.

What Priyanka Gandhi had said?

The controversy erupted after Priyanka Gandhi questioned PM Modi's intention during the latter's visit to the Devnarayan Temple in Bhilwara earlier this year. "I recently saw something on TV. I don't know if it is true or not. PM Modi went to the Devnarayan temple and submitted an envelope in the donation box. People were wondering what it contained, but when it was opened Rs 21 came out of it," Gandhi had said during her poll campaign in Rajasthan.

However, the poll panel asked her to respond to the notice by October 30 evening. The EC action came a day after the BJP filed a complaint against her. The BJP accused Priyanka Gandhi of "invoking the personal religious devotion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi" to make false claims during her poll campaign in Rajasthan and urged the Election Commission to take action against her.

