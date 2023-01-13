Delhi weather updates: Clouds likely to prevail, AQI remains in very poor category

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Cold wave grips the national capital, people sit around bonfires to get relief.

Delhi weather updates : The Indian Meteorological Department on Friday predicted a cloudy sky in the national capital with the minimum temperature dipping to 9.8 degrees Celsius. The overall air quality stood in the very poor category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 373.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 20 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. Cold wave conditions are very likely again in isolated pockets over Delhi and its neighbouring states from January 15, the weather department said.

Even though a current western disturbance and consequent stronger surface winds have significantly improved fog conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Western Uttar Pradesh, a dense to very dense fog cover continues over eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

AQI reamins in 'very poor' category

According to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 373 (very poor). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Shelter homes open for homeless people

Meanwhile, shelter homes welcomed homeless people in several places across Delhi. These homes, known as 'Rain Basera' have beds, blankets, breakfast and ample of space for the homeless people. Amjad Khan, Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal thanked the government for opening of shelter homes.

Nihal Hussain, the caretaker of the night shelter, Rain Basera on Lodhi Road, told ANI that we have proper arrangements for bed, breakfast, water, and toilet for the needy ones. "There are a total of eight caretakers, who are deployed in different shifts on a rotation basis," he said.

Cold wave expected to peak on January 15-16

As reported earlier, IMD scientists said, that cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip after two days from January 12.

Speaking to ANI over the upcoming cold wave conditions in North India, IMD scientist Roy, said, "Currently, we have noticed that temperatures has increased. This is on account of western disturbances over the northwestern region now."

"We are expecting these western disturbances to move eastwards from tomorrow. So, temperatures will start to fall after 48 hours. Correspondingly, there is a chance that cold wave conditions will re-emerge over entire North-West India from January 15 and 16," the IMD scientist said.

On January 14, the IMD forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies)

