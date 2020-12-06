Delhi Traffic Alert: Singhu, Tikri borders, NH44 closed. Check full list of routes to avoid

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Traffic jam on the Delhi - Sonipat highway near Mukarba Chowk after restrictions were put in place by the security personnel in the view of farmers' Delhi Chalo protest against new farm laws, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.

Key routes in Delhi witnessed heavy traffic jam on Sunday as thousands of protesting farmers stayed put at the national capital's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for the 11th day on the trot. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform commuters about the closure of roads and traffic diversions.

Here are the latest traffic updates

Kalindi Kunj, Suraj Kund, Badarpur and Aaya Nagar borders are open from both sides for traffic movement

Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed

NH 44 is closed on both sides. Commuters are advised to take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders/Peripheral expressway

Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheelers

Available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders

Tikri, Jharoda borders are closed for traffic movement

Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers

The Gazipur border on NH24 is closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi due to farmers' protests. Commuters are advised to use Apsara/Bhopra/DND for coming to Delhi

The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers' protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND

