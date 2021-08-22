Sunday, August 22, 2021
     
Delhi roads chocked on Raksha Bandhan due to heavy traffic

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for the national capital on Sunday and had predicted bad weather for the day. Meanwhile, there were traffic snarls at several stretches because of Raksha Bandhan. 

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2021 18:00 IST
The national capital, on Saturday, witnessed heavy traffic due to waterlogging at several locations. Heavy rains on Friday gave a much-needed respite from heat to the people of Delhi, and the Raksha Bandhan festival, but the vehicular movement in and around the city was chocked.

Some parts of Delhi also witnessed light rain on Sunday as well. Delhi recorded its highest one-day rain for August (139 mm) in at least 13 years on Saturday, resulting in heavy water logging in many parts of the city and traffic snarls.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for the national capital on Sunday and had predicted bad weather for the day. Meanwhile, there were traffic snarls at several stretches because of Raksha Bandhan. The Delhi-Noida link road, Vikas Marg, Anand Vihar, Firni Road in Najafgarh, and many more areas witnessed heavy traffic as people came out in large numbers to visit their relatives on the festival.

Meanwhile, traffic on stretches like Minto Bridge, Rajghat, Connaught Place, and ITO was also affected due to rain.

with IANS inputs

