Delhi Police's special cell arrests journalist for creating fake email id of CM Yogi

Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Special Cell on Friday arrested a freelance journalist Manoj Kumar Seth for purportedly creating a fake email ID of Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth & forging his signature. The accused who has been arrested from Bhubaneswar had sent emails seeking favours from Public sector undertakings (PSU).

Rajbhushan Singh Rawat, personal secretary to UP CM Yogi Adityanath had filed a complaint with Cyber Cell Economic offence wing (EOW), Delhi, wherein, he had alleged that some unknown persons had created a fake email id purportedly to be shown as UP CM. Further, the alleged persons had sent emails and forged letters to Public Sector units including Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC and GAIL India. The alleged persons had attached scanned letters, wherein they had forged the signatures of Yogi Adityanath. In this regard, a case was registered under appropriate sections of law and investigation was taken up.

During the course of the investigation, the fake email ID yogiadityanath.mp@gmail.com was identified and the analysis of the email was done. The contents of the email were also analysed to understand the motive of the fake email. The email was with the request to release advertisements in favour of the English newspaper “Breaking News”. Similarly, fake emails and fake letters were sent to ONGC and GAIL for advertisement support in favour of TOP News. Through the IP Address analysis and human intelligence, Manoj Kumar Seth was identified.

Apparently, Manoj Kumar was aware that his plan to gain advertisement favour was not successful. To evade the police, he was continuously changing his hideouts. Several times, raids were conducted at the possible hideouts of accused Manoj Kumar, but he escaped every time. A dedicated team was constituted to nab the alleged impersonator and soon Seth ran out of luck and he was nabbed from Bhubaneswar.

During interrogation, accused Manoj Kumar revealed that he is a freelance journalist and also publishes his newspaper fortnightly "Samaj Aina”. He had created the fake email and prepared the forged letters to seek advertisement support in favour of his local newspapers. He is also involved in a case of extortion registered against him in Cuttack, Odisha on a complaint of an executive engineer of PWD, Odisha. Further investigation is in progress.

