CBI arrests 3 Delhi Police cops including SHO for taking bribe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) CBI arrests 3 Delhi Police cops including SHO

Highlights 3 cops including SHO held by CBI for taking bribe

The CBI laid a trap and caught the cops

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that they have arrested three Delhi Police officials including Station House Officer (SHO) of Kalindi Kunj Police Station in connection with a bribery case.

"Bhushan Kumar Azad, SHO of Kalindi Kunj Police Station, Head Constable Rakesh Yadav and Constable Dinesh have been arrested by us in a bribery case. The SHO was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 39,000 through head constable and other persons for the construction of a boundary wall," said a CBI official.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered, on a complaint against SHO, Police Station Kalindi Kunj, Head Constable and other unknown person for demanding a bribe. The victim alleged that the police officials were demanding a bribe of Rs 500 per square yard for allowing construction of a boundary wall of plot area measuring around 132 square yards at Madanpur Khadar Extension Part-3. This falls within the jurisdiction of Kalindi Kunj Police Station.

The complainant alleged that the Police officials reduced the demand to Rs 300 per square yard and decided that he will give about Rs 39,000 to the police personnel. After receiving the compliant, the CBI lodged a case and formed a team of officials to arrest the Delhi Police personnel.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the constable who received the bribe amount of Rs 39,000 in the presence of Head Constable from the complainant. Both the SHO and Head Constable were also caught by the CBI officials. Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of arrested personnel. All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court by the CBI.

Also Read | Clubhouse hate chat: Delhi Police quizzes six, including two women, minor

Also Read | CBI lodges 4 separate cases in connection with Rs 940 cr bank fraud

Latest India News