Over 5,900 arrested as part of preventive measures as Delhi Police intensify patrolling, picketing

Delhi Police intensify patrolling in national capital

In order to ensure the safety and security of citizens, especially women, the Delhi Police have intensified patrolling and picketing in several areas of the national capital. According to the data released by officials, more than 5,900 people were arrested as part of preventive measures last week.

During the drive last week, 37,175 suspects were questioned and 5,933 arrested under preventive measures, while 3,870 vehicles were impounded, police said.

Around 30 robbers and 11 snatchers have been arrested in last three to four days, they said.

The police are ensuring dynamic picketing and traps have been laid out at vulnerable spots near metro stations, religious and busy market places, a senior police officer said.

Further, as per the emerging crime trend, externment proposals have been initiated against repeat offenders and information has been shared with neighbouring states to ensure action against criminals across the borders, police said.

Stringent action is being taken against robbers and snatchers, and whereabouts of recently released criminals are being constantly monitored, they said.

The police have also initiated dedicated patrols by 'Prakhar' vans on specific routes, the officials said.

