Image Source : FILE PHOTO Actively considering night curfews, weekend curfews: Delhi govt tells HC

The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi has informed the High Court that it is actively considering whether to impose night curfew or weekend restrictions to flatted the Covid graph. The Delhi government submitted to the HC after it was asked whether the city government is mulling to take any specific measure like other states.

Several states have announced measures like night curfew and restriction on public gatherings in the last one week to check the rising cases of infection.

Latest India News