Image Source : FILE PHOTO/GOOGLE Delhi: 5-day door-to-door survey finds only 13,500 of 57 lakh symptomatic

The Arvind Delhi government in Delhi has completed a door-to-door survey of over 57 lakh people. The survey found only 13,516 Covid symptomatic people. Also, 8,413 contacts of these symptomatic people were traced, out of which, 6,546 people were tested.

As many as 1,178 positive cases were reported with a positivity rate of 6.4 per cent.

The survey involved nearly 57 lakh Delhiites living in containment zones and densely populated pockets. It was aimed at identifying and isolating those having symptoms.

According to the data, the highest number of symptomatic people (3,796) were found in south west district. It was followed by east Delhi 2,744, north west 1,957 and west 1,330.

The maximum positive cases (288) were found in Central district followed by 275 in New Delhi, 197 in west, 196 in south west and 118 in south east Delhi.

Under the door-to-door survey, about 9,000 three-member teams equipped with oximetres and thermal scanners. The teams surveyed people in 4,456 containment zones and surrounding areas across 11 districts.

Earlier on on Wednesday, Delhi recorded 5,246 fresh cases in a day as the positivity rate declined to 8.49 per cent, the lowest since October 28. A total of 99 people lost their lives, taking the death toll to 8,720. It was after five days that the national capital recorded single-day death below 100.

The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11. Authorities reported 98 deaths on November 19, 118 on November 20, 111 on November 21, 121 each on November 22 and 23, and 109 on November 24.

