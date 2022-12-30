Delhi Metro New Year eve rules: Check details before you plan your party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro New Year eve rules: In order to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve on December 31 exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station won't be allowed from 9 PM onwards, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced. Entry of passengers will be allowed till departure of last train from Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Commuters requested to plan their journey accordingly, it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has identified 125 spots prone to drink-driving as part of efforts to keep a vigil on revellers on New Year's eve on Saturday and deploy nearly 1,900 traffic personnel to identify violators, an official said. Alcometers will be used to issue challans to violators, the police said.

Harsh punishment for drunken-driving

Intensive patrolling, enhanced visibility and strict action against those indulging in drunk-driving are among the security measures taken by the Delhi Police for New Year celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

A large number of personnel will be deployed at places with heavy footfall, including party hubs like Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas, they said.

The police at respective districts have already contacted the owners and managers of restaurants, hotels and pubs to ensure compliance with guidelines. Elaborate security arrangements have been planned for the new year's eve across the national capital, a senior police officer said.

Police in plain clothes

Women personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes in heavy footfall areas, including markets, to ensure safety and security of women. Strict action will be taken against those found indulging in eve-teasing or harassing women, officials said.

Anti-terror measures are also being taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and law and order is maintained, they said.

"We have already directed our staffs to conduct checking at bus terminals, railway stations. Vehicles are also being checked at important picket points and mobile police vehicles have been stationed with detailed patrolling plans. Quick Reaction Teams will also be stationed at important identified footfall areas across the city. Intense patrolling will also be done to ensure that there is no lawlessness or hooliganism and no ugly incident takes place in guise of celebration," said another senior police officer.

Besides this, foot patrolling is also being conducted frequently, the officer said.

