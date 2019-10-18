Delhi Metro to start services from 4 am on Sunday

Delhi Metro to start services at 4 am on Sunday

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to start its services at 4 am on October 20, i.e on Sunday. DMRC has made this announcement to facilitate commuters participating in Airtel Delhi Half Marathon which is scheduled on Sunday.

The services will begin at 4 am from all the terminal stations, except Airport Express Line.

However, the frequency of two consecutive trains will be 20 min till 6 am. After that, the Metro trains will run as per Sunday timetable and frequency.

On October 20, Delhi is hosting the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon, which will be graced by thousands of Delhiites.

