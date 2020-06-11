Will lockdown be imposed in Delhi again? PIL in HC seeks imposition

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal/FILE

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed in the Delhi High Court, has sought imposition of a "strict lockdown" in the national capital in view of the rising coronavirus cases. The plea comes at a time when the Delhi government has estimated the cases to mount to 5.5 lakh by July 31.

Meanwhile, horrific images are also emerging from hospitals in Delhi. An investigation by India TV brought out traumatising visuals from the hospital dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Dead bodies were seen lying near patients' beds. Videos also showed patients unattended with no saline drip.

The grim visuals raise serious concerns over Delhi's health infrastructure which appears to be crumbling, especially at a time when the Kejriwal government itself has claimed that the cases will skyrocket soon.

Earlier on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The chief minister said Shah assured him of all cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus.

