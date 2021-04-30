Delhi LG Anil Baijal tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is Covid-19 positive

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has tested positive for Covid-19. The lieutenant governor in his tweet mentioned that he was infected with mild symptoms. "Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested.

Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence," Baijal tweeted.

LG Baijal's secretary Ankita Mishra Bundela has also tested Covid positive.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no vaccination will be done for 18+ category in the national capital on May 1. Addressing the media, he said that consignment is yet to reach Delhi, adding that it will be made available to the public probably in the next 1-2 days.

The AAP government, he said, has requested both companies -- Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Serum Institute of India (Covishield), to make available 67 lakh doses each to the government in the next three months.

"Vaccination for those between 18 and 44 is scheduled to start from tomorrow. But vaccines have not reached yet. We are in constant touch with the manufacturers and hopeful that vaccines will reach here tomorrow and day after," he said.

