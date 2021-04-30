No vaccination for 18+ category in Delhi on May 1: Arvind Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that no vaccination will be done for 18+ category in the national capital on May 1. Addressing the media, he said that consignment is yet to reach Delhi, adding that it will be made available to the public probably in the next 1-2 days.

The AAP government, he said, has requested both companies -- Bharat Biotech (Covaxin) and Serum Institute of India (Covishield), to make available 67 lakh doses each to the government in the next three months.

"Vaccination for those between 18 and 44 is scheduled to start from tomorrow. But vaccines have not reached yet. We are in constant touch with the manufacturers and hopeful that vaccines will reach here tomorrow and day after," he said.

"Delhi government government is ready to make payments for it. People of Delhi will be given free vaccines," he said.

The CM said that vaccine against Covid-19 will be provided to all and appealed not to rush outside their home for vaccine. He added a plan has been prepared to vaccinate all aged 18 and above in three months.

"Covishield is arriving first. Three lakh doses will reach soon... I request you to not queue up at the centres tomorrow. As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. Only then people with appointments can start coming to the centres," he said.

"We are making all efforts to see that people of Delhi are vaccinated in the next 3 months," the CM added.

The next phase of vaccination for those above 18 years of age will begin in the country from May 1. However, several states have cited inability due to lack of supply.

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that there is a shortage of vaccines and the national capital will not be able to begin inoculation for those above 18 from May 1.

According to the Health department's data, a total of 31,01,562 recipients have been administered vaccines. This includes 24,82,778 beneficiaries who have received the first dose and 6,18,784 beneficiaries who have been administered the second dose as of April 28.

