  4. Delhi reports 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 20 deaths

The active cases tally in the national capital remained at 11,716.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2022 20:19 IST
Image Source : PTI

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi on Friday reported 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The active cases tally in the national capital remained at 11,716.

On Thursday, Delhi logged  2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths. 

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. 

