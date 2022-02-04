Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.49 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.27%; 1,072 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. A health worker collects swab sample from a person for Covid test.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,49,394 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,072 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 4), the country saw a total of 2,46,674 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.14 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,00,17,088.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,35,569 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,00,055. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.27 per cent today.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,58,04,280 samples have been tested up to February 3 for COVID-19. Of these 16,11,666 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 3,028 new coronavirus infections.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992, according to the city's health department data.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 45 9425 63 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 100622 5308 2173313 11280 14631 11 11 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2375 122 60228 357 290 2 2 4 Assam 16525 4283 695896 5293 6499 18 18 5 Bihar 3753 971 809445 1768 12226 2 2 6 Chandigarh 2590 254 86289 614 1129 4 4 7 Chhattisgarh 21475 313 1096510 2437 13883 14 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 103 4 11252 18 4 9 Delhi 14870 1678 1795190 4679 25919 27 27 10 Goa 7051 819 229712 1465 3708 9 9 11 Gujarat 69187 6277 1098199 15177 10545 34 34 12 Haryana 20882 1867 924474 5117 10337 17 17 13 Himachal Pradesh 9422 250 259814 541 4007 14 Jammu and Kashmir 29829 2729 405959 5024 4692 9 9 15 Jharkhand 3781 591 420686 1189 5306 3 3 16 Karnataka 177276 20479 3627925 40903 39137 81 81 17 Kerala*** 378564 9984 5695091 41715 56100 165 335 500 18 Ladakh 1140 36 25034 177 226 1 1 19 Lakshadweep 225 20 10873 49 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 53951 2343 916522 9696 10630 6 6 21 Maharashtra 177131 18293 7433633 36281 142784 79 79 22 Manipur 3943 18 127909 337 2053 3 3 23 Meghalaya 2075 157 88013 387 1533 4 4 24 Mizoram 15563 225 163560 1918 617 2 2 25 Nagaland 840 54 33034 140 736 26 Odisha 31748 2636 1215380 6067 8648 19 19 27 Puducherry 6852 2415 153840 3151 1941 6 6 28 Punjab 17750 3187 711767 4867 17320 28 28 29 Rajasthan 58603 4433 1153148 12839 9310 22 22 30 Sikkim 727 125 37194 228 432 31 Tamil Nadu 177999 10600 3159694 24576 37636 37 37 32 Telangana 34665 960 730648 3603 4094 3 3 33 Tripura 2368 441 97240 508 914 1 1 34 Uttarakhand 26071 1224 391664 3295 7574 10 10 35 Uttar Pradesh 41795 5403 1964167 10398 23254 21 21 36 West Bengal 21880 262 1957686 2950 20687 35 35 Total# 1533921 87682 39770414 259107 498983 673 335 1008 *** For Kerala as per State media bulletin: 160 deaths reported on 3rd February + 441 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

