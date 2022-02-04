Friday, February 04, 2022
     
  4. Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.49 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.27%; 1,072 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.49 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.27%; 1,072 deaths

The total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,35,569 the health ministry data showed.

New Delhi Updated on: February 04, 2022 9:36 IST
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for Covid test. 

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have declined to 14,35,569 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,00,055
  • The daily positivity rate is at 9.27 per cent on Feb 4

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,49,394 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,072 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 4), the country saw a total of 2,46,674 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.14 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,00,17,088.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,35,569 the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,00,055. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 9.27 per cent today. 

ALSO READ: COVID-19 symptoms appear in 2 days after virus exposure, claims study

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,58,04,280 samples have been tested up to February 3 for COVID-19. Of these 16,11,666 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 3,028 new coronavirus infections. 

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992, according to the city's health department data.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 290 45  9425 63  129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 100622 5308  2173313 11280  14631 11    11
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2375 122  60228 357  290   2
4 Assam 16525 4283  695896 5293  6499 18    18
5 Bihar 3753 971  809445 1768  12226   2
6 Chandigarh 2590 254  86289 614  1129   4
7 Chhattisgarh 21475 313  1096510 2437  13883 14    14
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 103 11252 18  4      
9 Delhi 14870 1678  1795190 4679  25919 27    27
10 Goa 7051 819  229712 1465  3708   9
11 Gujarat 69187 6277  1098199 15177  10545 34    34
12 Haryana 20882 1867  924474 5117  10337 17    17
13 Himachal Pradesh 9422 250  259814 541  4007      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 29829 2729  405959 5024  4692   9
15 Jharkhand 3781 591  420686 1189  5306   3
16 Karnataka 177276 20479  3627925 40903  39137 81    81
17 Kerala*** 378564 9984  5695091 41715  56100 165  335 500
18 Ladakh 1140 36  25034 177  226   1
19 Lakshadweep 225 20  10873 49  52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 53951 2343  916522 9696  10630   6
21 Maharashtra 177131 18293  7433633 36281  142784 79    79
22 Manipur 3943 18  127909 337  2053   3
23 Meghalaya 2075 157  88013 387  1533   4
24 Mizoram 15563 225  163560 1918  617   2
25 Nagaland 840 54  33034 140  736      
26 Odisha 31748 2636  1215380 6067  8648 19    19
27 Puducherry 6852 2415  153840 3151  1941   6
28 Punjab 17750 3187  711767 4867  17320 28    28
29 Rajasthan 58603 4433  1153148 12839  9310 22    22
30 Sikkim 727 125  37194 228  432      
31 Tamil Nadu 177999 10600  3159694 24576  37636 37    37
32 Telangana 34665 960  730648 3603  4094   3
33 Tripura 2368 441  97240 508  914   1
34 Uttarakhand 26071 1224  391664 3295  7574 10    10
35 Uttar Pradesh 41795 5403  1964167 10398  23254 21    21
36 West Bengal 21880 262  1957686 2950  20687 35    35
Total# 1533921 87682  39770414 259107  498983 673  335 1008
*** For Kerala as per State media bulletin: 160 deaths reported on 3rd February + 441 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

ALSO READ: Why Covid-19 patients lose their sense of smell

 

