Coronavirus pandemic: India reports over 1.49 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 9.27%; 1,072 deaths

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,49,394 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,072 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 4), the country saw a total of 2,46,674 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.14 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,00,17,088.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 14,35,569 the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,00,055. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate is at 9.27 per cent today.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 73,58,04,280 samples have been tested up to February 3 for COVID-19. Of these 16,11,666 samples were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Delhi logged 2,668 fresh Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday, while the positivity rate dropped to 4.3 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Wednesday, the national capital reported 3,028 new coronavirus infections.
The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 61,992, according to the city's health department data.
The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|290
|45
|9425
|63
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|100622
|5308
|2173313
|11280
|14631
|11
|11
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2375
|122
|60228
|357
|290
|2
|2
|4
|Assam
|16525
|4283
|695896
|5293
|6499
|18
|18
|5
|Bihar
|3753
|971
|809445
|1768
|12226
|2
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|2590
|254
|86289
|614
|1129
|4
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|21475
|313
|1096510
|2437
|13883
|14
|14
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|103
|4
|11252
|18
|4
|9
|Delhi
|14870
|1678
|1795190
|4679
|25919
|27
|27
|10
|Goa
|7051
|819
|229712
|1465
|3708
|9
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|69187
|6277
|1098199
|15177
|10545
|34
|34
|12
|Haryana
|20882
|1867
|924474
|5117
|10337
|17
|17
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|9422
|250
|259814
|541
|4007
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|29829
|2729
|405959
|5024
|4692
|9
|9
|15
|Jharkhand
|3781
|591
|420686
|1189
|5306
|3
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|177276
|20479
|3627925
|40903
|39137
|81
|81
|17
|Kerala***
|378564
|9984
|5695091
|41715
|56100
|165
|335
|500
|18
|Ladakh
|1140
|36
|25034
|177
|226
|1
|1
|19
|Lakshadweep
|225
|20
|10873
|49
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|53951
|2343
|916522
|9696
|10630
|6
|6
|21
|Maharashtra
|177131
|18293
|7433633
|36281
|142784
|79
|79
|22
|Manipur
|3943
|18
|127909
|337
|2053
|3
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|2075
|157
|88013
|387
|1533
|4
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|15563
|225
|163560
|1918
|617
|2
|2
|25
|Nagaland
|840
|54
|33034
|140
|736
|26
|Odisha
|31748
|2636
|1215380
|6067
|8648
|19
|19
|27
|Puducherry
|6852
|2415
|153840
|3151
|1941
|6
|6
|28
|Punjab
|17750
|3187
|711767
|4867
|17320
|28
|28
|29
|Rajasthan
|58603
|4433
|1153148
|12839
|9310
|22
|22
|30
|Sikkim
|727
|125
|37194
|228
|432
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|177999
|10600
|3159694
|24576
|37636
|37
|37
|32
|Telangana
|34665
|960
|730648
|3603
|4094
|3
|3
|33
|Tripura
|2368
|441
|97240
|508
|914
|1
|1
|34
|Uttarakhand
|26071
|1224
|391664
|3295
|7574
|10
|10
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|41795
|5403
|1964167
|10398
|23254
|21
|21
|36
|West Bengal
|21880
|262
|1957686
|2950
|20687
|35
|35
|Total#
|1533921
|87682
|39770414
|259107
|498983
|673
|335
|1008
|*** For Kerala as per State media bulletin: 160 deaths reported on 3rd February + 441 deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No. 2110/2021/H&FWD
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
