  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
  Delhi reports 1,365 Covid cases today, no deaths

Delhi reports 1,365 Covid cases today, no deaths

With this, the national capital's total tally of active cases has climbed to 5746.  

Published on: May 05, 2022 20:49 IST
A total of 21,501 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Delhi reported 1,365 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and no deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 6,35 per cent. 

A total of 21,501 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the data said. 1,472 have recovered from the infection. With this, the national capital's total tally of active cases has climbed to 5,746.  

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, the hospitalization rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three percent of the total active cases, according to data. In the wake of rising cases, the Delhi government on Friday issued an order directing authorities to impose a fine of Rs 500 on people not wearing masks in public places.

However, the fine will not apply to people traveling together in private four-wheelers, it said. The government had lifted the fine for not wearing a mask on April 12 because of the decline in cases.

ALSO READ | India's sharp reaction over WHO's Covid death estimates

 

