Thursday, May 05, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Fire breaks out in shop in Bombay Timber Mart Market in Reay Road area of Mumbai; six fire tenders are present at the spot
  • Gujarat court sentences MLA Jignesh Mevani to 3-month jail in 2017 case of taking out Azadi march
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India's sharp reaction over WHO's Covid death estimates

India's sharp reaction over WHO's Covid death estimates

WHO released the world's Covid-19 death estimates, and said that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 was approximately 14.9 million worldwide. (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million).

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2022 19:36 IST
india covid19 numbers, covid19 deaths, who covid deaths, india reacts to who, who covid death toll,
Image Source : PTI

Excess mortality is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from earlier years.

 

India on Thursday expressed strong objection over the World Health Organisation (WHO) for releasing the country's Covid-19 death estimates "without adequately addressing India's concerns". 

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health (MoH), India said, "Despite India’s strong objection to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates, WHO has released excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns. Validity of models used, & data methodology are questionable."

WHO had earlier released the world's Covid-19 death estimates, and said that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the COVID-19 pandemic between 1 January 2020 and 31 December 2021 was approximately 14.9 million (range 13.3 million to 16.6 million).

In the total deaths across the world, the WHO attached 4.7 million deaths to India alone, reported news agency Reuters. In the report, the U.N. body said that India's death toll is three times higher than the official data. 

Excess mortality is calculated as the difference between the number of deaths that have occurred and the number that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic based on data from earlier years.

The WHO claimed, that most of the excess deaths (84 per cent) are concentrated in South-East Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Some 68 per cent of excess deaths are concentrated in just 10 countries globally. Middle-income countries account for 81 per cent of the 14.9 million excess deaths (53 per cent in lower-middle-income countries and 28 per cent in upper-middle-income countries) over the 24-month period, with high-income and low-income countries each accounting for 15 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News