Delhi reports 134 dengue cases so far this year, 23 in June

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi reports 134 dengue cases this year, 23 in June

Highlights 23 dengue cases were reported in January this year, 16 in February

22 cases were reported in March, 20 in April and 30 in May

Anti Malaria Operations (HQ) report stated no deaths were reported this year so far due to dengue

Delhi dengue cases: The national capital has so far reported a total of 134 dengue cases so far this year, data released by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated on Monday. Out of the total cases, 23 cases were reported in June itself, the data showed.

The data further stated that 23 dengue cases were reported in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, and 23 cases of dengue this month till June 25.

According to the report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), till June 25, no deaths have been reported this year due to due to the disease.

Dengue history in Delhi

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.

Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.

In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.

Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.

In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people had died in the city reported. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The national capital also reported 24 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | UP on alert amid rising dengue cases ahead of monsoon; rapid response teams formed

Latest India News