13 new deaths, 406 positive COVID-19 cases in Delhi in last 24 hours

Image Source : AP Migrants laborers hailing from Uttar Pradesh state with their families trying to return to their villages walk towards a bus terminus in New Delhi. Delhi is the third worst hit region in the country due to coronavirus.

At least 13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in last 24 hours till Monday, May 11 midnight, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 7,639 and deaths to 86, Delhi's Health Department informed on Tuesday.

On Monday, the national capital witnessed 310 new coronavirus positive cases while death toll stood at 73 as no new death was reported. Delhi is among the worst hit regions in terms of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu having over 20,000 and 7,000 cases.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people, experts in Delhi to send suggestions for lockdown relaxations which will be considered for imposition post May 12 when the current phase of lockdown 3.0 would end.

13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 7639 and deaths to 86: Delhi Health Department pic.twitter.com/wmPcyofwAK — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

On Sunday, Kejriwal in a presser said that the government was mulling treatment of asymtomatic corona patients at home as it was not required for them to be admitted to hospital, citing centre's consideration.

He also said appealled to the migrants who are willing to leave asking them not to leave the city as they will get back their jobs soon.

The Delhi Chief Minister added that the government has also listed few 5-star hotels if any corona warrior including doctors, nurses others catch the infection so that they can be treated there.

