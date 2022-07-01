Friday, July 01, 2022
     
Delhi reports 813 new Covid cases today, positivity rate climbs to 5.30%

The total tally of coronavirus infections climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Updated on: July 01, 2022 20:44 IST
Delhi on Thursday reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death. 

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths on Friday
  • The positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 5.30 per cent, data showed
  • The total tally of coronavirus infections climbed to 19,35,687 and death toll increased to 26,264

Delhi reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths on Friday, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 5.30 per cent, data showed. 

The total tally of coronavirus infections climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said. Delhi on Thursday reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death. 

It recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death. The fresh cases on Friday came out of 15,339 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

