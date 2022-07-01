Delhi reports 813 new Covid cases today, positivity rate climbs to 5.30%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi on Thursday reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death.

Highlights Delhi reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths on Friday

The positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 5.30 per cent, data showed

The total tally of coronavirus infections climbed to 19,35,687 and death toll increased to 26,264

Delhi reported 813 fresh COVID-19 cases, and three deaths on Friday, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital climbed to 5.30 per cent, data showed.

The total tally of coronavirus infections climbed to 19,35,687 and the death toll increased to 26,264, the health department bulletin said. Delhi on Thursday reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and no death.

It recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death. The fresh cases on Friday came out of 15,339 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Latest India News