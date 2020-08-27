Image Source : PTI August's highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases recorded in Delhi, 22 deaths in 24 hrs

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,840 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in August in the city, taking the tally to over 1.67 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,369. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department, the national capital also recorded 22 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

This is the third successive single-day spike this month. On Wednesday, 17 deaths were reported and the daily count of cases was 1,693, the previous highest single-day spike in August.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date. The tally of active cases on Thursday rose to 13,208 from 12,520 the previous day.



The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,347 on Wednesday. The bulletin on Thursday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,369 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,67,604.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry termed as baseless the allegation that it is putting pressure on the Delhi government not to increase COVID-19 tests to 40,000 in the national capital.

“The allegation raised in the letter of the Health Minister of Delhi Govt dated August 27, 2020, which is addressed to Union Home Secretary, to the effect that MHA is putting pressure on Delhi Govt officers not to increase testing in Delhi is false and baseless,” the spokesperson tweeted.

