COVID-19: 51 per cent Indians against complete lockdown, 74 per cent Delhiites favour partial shutdown

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Covid-19: 74 per cent Delhiites favour partial shutdown

Nearly 51 per cent Indians don't support a complete lockdown to check the rising graph of Covid-19 cases in the country while 46 percent are in favour of some kind of restrictions post-festivities, a latest survey by LocalCircles has concluded. The agency said that majority of the population feel that government should ramp up testing, tracing and isolation of people with infection.

In Delhi, which is emerging as Covid hotspot again, nearly 34 per cent respondents said that they support a full lockdown while 40 per cent people favour imposing three-week restrictions in crowded markets, adding that the non-essential services should be restricted.

At the national level, people said that the approach of a localised lockdown should be followed in cities with more than 1,000 cases and states with 10,000 cases.

The agency said that its survey covered 241 districts and received more than 20,000 responses. While 53 per cent respondents were from tier 1 cities, 23 percent were from tier 2 cities. The remaining 24 per cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The survey comes at a time when India's capital Delhi is witnessing a fresh wave of Covid-19. The city on Wednesday recorded 7,486 coronavirus cases, taking the tally over five lakh. As many as 131 fatalities, the highest single-day death count till date, were recorded yesterday, taking the toll to 7,943. The case tally stands at 5,03,084 in the national capital. The number of active cases is 42,458, of which 24,842 are in home isolation.

According to the Delhi Corona App, 1,236 out of 1,347 ventilator beds in dedicated ICU wards across the hospitals are occupied. All the major private and government hospitals have shown full occupancy.

The city government earlier this week sought power from the Centre to impose lockdown in market ares that could emerge as Covid hotspots in the coming days.

Latest India News