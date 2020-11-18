Image Source : PTI Delhi records 7,486 coronavirus cases; death toll reaches 7,943

Delhi recorded as many as 7,486 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached over 5.03 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 7,943. One hundred thirty-one fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 622,32 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 5,03,084 in the national capital, including 4,52,683 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 42,458, of which 24,842 are in home isolation.

