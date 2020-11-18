Delhi govt to add 663 more ICU beds in next few days amid surge in covid cases: Kejriwal

Image Source : FILE PHOTO 663 ICU beds to be added by Delhi govt in next few days, says Kejriwal

Amid a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there will be an addition of 663 ICU beds by the Delhi government in next few days, adding that despite huge surge in cases, the doctors in the city have managed coronavirus situation well.

There is an increase in coronavirus cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors & health workers are responding to it very well, Kejriwal said earlier.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took a slew of measures post a key meeting on the worsening COVID-19 situation in the national capital. From enhanced testing to increasing ICU beds and conducting house to house surveys, the ministry has come out with a number of decisions that will help bring situation in Delhi under control.

The Indian Railways is making available coaches with 800 beds at Shakur Basti railway station while doctors and para-medics from paramilitary forces will man the coaches which will act as COVID care-cum-isolation facilities. Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812.

In a statement, the ministry said that the DRDO will add 250 ICU beds to its already existing 250 ICU beds. It will also create 35 BIPAP beds in next three to four days at its COVID hospital near Delhi airport.

"Already 45 doctors & 160 para-medics from CAPFs have reached Delhi for deployment at DRDO hospital near Delhi airport and at COVID care centre at Chhatarpur. Remaining doctors and medics to reach Delhi in next few days," the ministry said.

