Delhi air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category; AQI stands at 297

Delhi Air Quality: The air quality of Delhi continues to remain in the 'poor' category on Sunday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 297 on Sunday morning.

However, the air quality showed a bit of improvement as the AQI stood at 303 on Saturday morning. Speaking to ANI, one of the residents of Delhi said that pollution has become part of life. "Pollution has become a part of life, for 10-15 days in the months of October & November we plan lesser outside activities due to high-level pollution in Delhi & NCR," he added.

"Pollution has increased due to many factors like construction, dust, stubble burning and many more but most of the effect happens due to the increased number of vehicles in the city. Nowadays every family has a minimum of 2 vehicles, claimed another local on the national capital's pollution.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

