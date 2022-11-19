Delhi air quality dips to 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 303

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi air quality dips to the 'very poor' category, AQI stands at 303

Delhi Air Quality: The air quality of Delhi dipped further on Saturday to be under the "very poor" category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 303 on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the air quality index in Noida and Gurugram was 321 and 283 respectively. Earlier on Friday, the capital's air quality was under the "poor" category with AQI at 293.

The Sub-Committee for invoking actions Under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) met to review the progress of the actions implemented under Stage II and Stage I of the GRAP in the entire NCR amid the continued poor air quality.

According to reports, the Sub-Committee of the Commission is keeping a close eye on the situation and will review the air quality scenario accordingly.

Notably, an AQI between 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi records coldest morning of the season

Meanwhile, Delhi also recorded the coldest morning of this season with a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was three notches below the normal.

The weather department has forecast partly cloudy sky throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 26 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 83% they said.

