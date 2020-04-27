Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases cross 8,000-mark, death toll at 342. Check district-wise list

Image Source : INDIA TV With 440 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday.

With 440 more coronavirus positive cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8,000-mark on Sunday. Of these, 358 coronavirus cases were reported from Mumbai alone. The number of COVID-19 patients in the state mounted to 8,068. On Saturday, the state had reported 811 coronavirus positive cases, the highest single-day rise.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 death toll in the state climbed to 342 after 19 more people, including 15 from hotspots Mumbai (12) and Pune (3), succumbing to the viral infection in the day, he said. While Jalgaon in north Maharashtra reported two deaths, Solapur and Latur each reported one fatality.

So far, 1,188 patients across the state have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

"With 358 new cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai now stands at 5,407 and the overall death toll at 204 with 12 more fatalities," the official said.

The Thane division which consists of Mumbai city, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, has reported 19 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,343 with 223 deaths, he said.

The number of cases in the Pune division has gone up to 1,128 with 83 deaths and that in Kolhapur division which covers Konkan to 46 cases and 2 deaths.

In central Maharashtra, the Aurangabad division has reported 61 cases with five fatalities while Latur division has reported 14 cases and one death, he said.

Akola division in east Maharashtra has reported 119 cases and 3 deaths so far while the Nagpur division 110 cases and one death, as per the official.

A total of 25 COVID-19 patients from other states are undergoing treatment while two have died, the official added.

"The state has so far tested 1,16,345 samples of which 1,07,519 tested negative while 8,068 turned positive," the official said.

Current Report of COVID-19-Maharashtra District/ M.Corporation Ces Death Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 5407 204 Thane 738 14 Palghar 141 4 Raigad 57 1 Mumbai Circle Total 6343 223 Nashik 131 12 Ahemadnagar 36 2 Dhule 25 3 Jalgaon 19 4 Nandurbar 11 1 Nashik Circle Total 222 22 Pune 1052 76 Solapur 47 5 Satara 29 2 Pune Circle Total 1128 83 Kolapur 10 0 Sangli 27 1 Sindhudurg 1 0 Ratnagiri 8 1 Kolapur Circle Total 46 2 Aurangabad 50 5 Jalana 2 0 Hingoli 8 0 Parbhani 1 0 Auranagabad Circle Total 61 5 Latur 9 1 Osmanabad 3 0 Beed 1 0 Nanded 1 0 Latur Circle Total 14 0 Akola 29 1 Amravati 20 1 Yavatmal 48 0 Buldhana 21 1 Washim 1 0 Akola Circle Total 119 3 Nagpur 107 1 Wardha 0 0 Bhandara 0 0 Gondia 1 0 Chandrapur 2 0 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Circle Total 110 1 Other States 25 2 Total 8068 342

While 1,36,926 people are currently placed under home quarantine, 9,160 others are in institutional quarantine, the official said.

He said a total of 604 containment zones are active in Maharashtra where 8,603 squads have completed surveillance of 33.72 lakh people.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total positive cases 8,068, new cases 440, deaths 342, number of discharged people 1,188, active cases 6,538 and the people tested so far 1,16,345.

(With PTI inputs)

