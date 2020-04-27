Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 36 new cases, state's tally rises to 2221; death toll at 44

After 36 fresh cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, the total number of cases in the state surged to 2221. Meanwhile, Jaipur had the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 817 confirmed infections. Rajasthan's 2,221 cases put it at number 4 in terms of the number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 7,628, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Here is the list of cases in the state so far:
|District
|Number of Cases
|Ajmer
|103
|Alwar
|7
|Bharatpur
|103
|Bhilwara
|33
|Banswara
|61
|Bikaner
|37
|Barmer
|1
|Churu
|14
|Dausa
|20
|Dholpur
|1
|Dungarpur
|5
|Jaipur
|817
|Jaisalmer
|34
|Jhunjhunu
|40
|Jodhpur
|279
|Jhalawar
|20
|Karauli
|3
|Kota
|114
|Nagaur
|71
|Pali
|2
|Pratapgarh
|2
|Sikar
|2
|Tonk
|104
|Udaipur
|4
|Italian
|2
Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 27,000-mark taking confirmed patients toll to 27,892 including 872 deaths while 6,185 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures released on Monday. On Sunday evening, India's positive cases toll surged to 26,917 including 826 deaths and 5,914 have recovered.