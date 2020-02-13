'Dear PM' trends on Twitter; here's what netizens say

Image Source : FILE 'Dear PM' trends on Twitter

Twitterati on Thursday poured their hearts out on the social media, as they wrote the grievances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Dear PM' was seen trending on Twitter; and not just grievances, netizens even heaped praises on the prime minister for the work he has done for the country. Some wrote about their personal sufferings, while the others motivated Prime Minister Modi in his fight against the Opposition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders across the world. Most of the surveys have indicated a rise in PM Modi's popularity since the time he has returned to power for a second term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with 53 million followers.

Dear PM: Here's what Twitterati have written

Dear PM @narendramodi ji



Opposition is against U

Pakistan is against U

Media is against U

Bollywood is against U

Intellectual brigade is against U

Corrupt & Criminals are against U



But I stand rock solid with YOU

Because



The Nation needs YOU

Yours Faithfully

A common man — Nainesh Bhavsar (@nainesh_bhavsar) February 13, 2020

Dear PM your contribution to india is far higher than the dynasty crooks like nehru,indira,rajiv... — Shruthi (@Shruthi61189223) February 13, 2020

@narendramodi

Dear PM

I love you

We love you

We will always support you

Forever ❤️😊💖 — E. H. Shah 🇮🇳❤️🇮🇱 (@kattarhinduX) February 13, 2020

“Dear Pm”

I always stand with you throughout the tough decisions you have taken. Whatever you did is all for the well being of our country. I appreciate the various schemes people are taking initiative and benefits. I am thankful for the path you set for people of country — Tarun Gupta (@TheTarunGupta) February 13, 2020

DEAR PM ask ur party workers specially in states to work like u — vaibhav badsheshi (@vamaze) February 13, 2020

Dear PM ap ek sacche desh bhakt jai.. love u — Vaishnavi pandya joshi (@Vaishnavipandy2) February 13, 2020

Dear PM @narendramodi you're great.The hate that opposition have against you shows that you're doing good work .You took some strong decisions which no other govt. dared to take.Whether it's removing 377 and triple talaq or to allow army to perform surgical strike on militants. — Prashant Kotnala (@KotnalaPrashant) February 13, 2020

Dear PM, @narendramodi after you came to power, we feel free for the first time to express our beliefs and thoughts without any fear. That’s one powerful change I felt after you came to power. Thank you for all the bold steps. We support and love you. Please bring UCC soon. — lisa b (@ugrchandeshwari) February 13, 2020

Dear PM @narendramodi ji you are the 3rd most best PM in india after Shastri ji n Vajpayee ji. This is my personal view. — NAVIN SHAW (@navinbadshaw) February 13, 2020

Dear PM we love you. — forever alone (@Ninja58858391) February 13, 2020

