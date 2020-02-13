'Dear PM' trends on Twitter; here's what netizens say

Thursday, February 13, 2020
     
'Dear PM' was seen trending on Twitter on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders across the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with 53 million followers.

New Delhi Updated on: February 13, 2020 13:04 IST
Dear PM
Image Source : FILE

Twitterati on Thursday poured their hearts out on the social media, as they wrote the grievances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'Dear PM' was seen trending on Twitter; and not just grievances, netizens even heaped praises on the prime minister for the work he has done for the country. Some wrote about their personal sufferings, while the others motivated Prime Minister Modi in his fight against the Opposition. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders across the world. Most of the surveys have indicated a rise in PM Modi's popularity since the time he has returned to power for a second term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most followed Indian on Twitter with 53 million followers.

Dear PM: Here's what Twitterati have written

