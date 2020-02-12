India will accord memorable welcome: PM Modi on Donald Trump's visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is "extremely delighted" that US President Donald Trump and his wife will visit India on February 24 and 25. PM Modi also added that they will be accorded a memorable welcome. In a series of tweets, the prime minister said India and the US share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. PM Modi said the visit is a very special one and will go a long way in further cementing the India-US friendship.

"India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

"India and USA share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations are cooperating extensively on a wide range of issues. Robust friendship between our nations augurs well not only for our citizens but also for the entire world," posted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi tweeted hours after President Trump told reporters in the US that he was looking forward to his first visit to India.

President Trump will be visiting India on February 24 and 25.

"Just spoke with Prime Minister Modi," Trump told reporters at his Oval Office on Tuesday in response to a question on his India visit.

"He is a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So, we'll be going at the end of the month."

The US President said PM Modi had told him about a huge welcome in Ahmedabad.

"He (Modi) said we will have millions and millions of people. My only problem is that last night we probably had 40 or 50,000 people... I'm not going to feel so good... There will be five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium (in Ahmedabad)," he joked.

