Darjeeling Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Darjeeling Lok Sabha Election 2024: Darjeeling is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The state has 42 parliamentary seats. The Darjeeling seat comprises seven Assembly segments including Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Kurseong, Matigara-Naxalbari, Siliguri, Phansidewa and Chopra. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Congress and the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) are the main parties in the constituency. Three different BJP candidates Jaswant Singh, SS Ahluwalia and Raju Bista represented the Darjeeling constituency in 2009, 2014 and 2019 respectively. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress never registered victory on this seat.

Darjeeling Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 16,11,317 voters in the Darjeeling constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 8,17,687 voters were male and 7,93,609 were female voters. 21 voters belonged to the third gender. 7,145 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darjeeling in 2019 was 10,753 (10,569 were men and 184 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Darjeeling constituency was 14,37,154. Out of this, 7,37,062 voters were male and 7,00,062 were female voters. 30 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,789 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Darjeeling in 2014 was 14,319 (10,237 were men and 4,082 were women).

Darjeeling 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Raju Bista won the seat for the first time with a margin of 4,13,443 votes. He was polled 7,50,067 votes with a vote share of 59.08%. He defeated Trinamool Congress candidate Amar Singh Rai who got 3,36,624 votes (26.51%). Congress candidate Sankar Malakar stood third with 65,186 votes (5.13%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 12,67,270.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate SS Ahluwalia won the seat for the first time. He was polled 4,88,257 votes with a vote share of 42.73%. Trinamool Congress candidate Bhaichung Bhutia got 2,91,018 votes (25.47%) and was the runner-up. Ahluwalia defeated Bhutia by a margin of 1,97,239 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,42,009. CPM candidate Saman Pathak came third with 1,67,186 votes (14.63%) and Congress candidate Sujay Ghatak was in the fourth position with 90,076 votes (7.88%).

Darjeeling Past Winners

Jaswant Singh (BJP): 2009

Dawa Narbula (Congress): 2004

SP Lepcha (CPM): 1999

Ananda Pathak (CPM): 1998

Ratna Bahadur Rai (CPM): 1996

Inderjeet (Congress): 1991

Inderjeet (GNLF): 1989

Ananda Pathak (CPM): 1984

Ananda Pathak (CPM): 1980

Krishna Bahadur Chettri (Congress): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 10,625 voters (0.84%) opted for NOTA in the Darjeeling constituency. In 2014, 18,045 voters (1.58%) opted for NOTA in the Darjeeling constituency.

Darjeeling Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 12,67,270 or 78.65%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 11,42,009 or 79.46%.

Darjeeling Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Darjeeling constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 17 in Darjeeling.

Darjeeling Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,899 polling stations in the Darjeeling constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,829 polling stations in the Darjeeling constituency.