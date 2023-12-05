Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Landfall in Bapatla today; high alert sounded in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

The Railway Ministry has set up an emergency control cell in Chennai and a war room at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi among various other measures to meet the challenges posed by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’. "The Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’," a statement issued by the Railway Ministry said on Monday. "The Indian Railways as part of its preparedness for cyclone-related disaster management has set up an emergency control cell at the divisional/HQ level with officers from Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, Security, etc. branches in each shift to monitor round the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations," it added.