Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Landfall in Bapatla today; high alert sounded in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

Cyclone Michaung live updates: With the severe Cyclone Michaung poised for landfall by the Bapatla coast, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, which will have impacts in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, administration in both states prepared all the arrangements to tackle the cyclone. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures. In view of the heavy rain lashing Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the state government issued an alert for eight districts -- Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada -- while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion. While, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government was taking all necessary measures on a war-footing to provide relief in the wake of Cyclone Michaung disrupting normal life. Relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism, he stated.