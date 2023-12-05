Tuesday, December 05, 2023
     
Cyclone Michaung Live Updates: Landfall in Bapatla today; high alert sounded in Tamil Nadu, Andhra

Cyclone Michaung live updates: A total of 236 relief camps have been set up across eight locations in Tamil Nadu, providing food, water, and other basic amenities to 9,634 individuals to date.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Chennai Updated on: December 05, 2023 8:29 IST
Cyclone Michaung caused heavy rains in the parts of Tamil
Image Source : PTI Cyclone Michaung caused heavy rains in the parts of Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Michaung live updates: With the severe Cyclone Michaung poised for landfall by the Bapatla coast, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, which will have impacts in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, administration in both states prepared all the arrangements to tackle the cyclone. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to be on high alert for taking up relief measures. In view of the heavy rain lashing Andhra Pradesh under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm, the state government issued an alert for eight districts -- Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada -- while the chief minister set several relief efforts in motion. While, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government was taking all necessary measures on a war-footing to provide relief in the wake of Cyclone Michaung disrupting normal life. Relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism, he stated.

Live updates :Cyclone Michaung

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Disaster Response Force teams deployed in affected districts

    Five National Disaster Response Force and an equal number of State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in the affected districts in Andhra Pradesh
     

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cyclone Michaung to lay centered at 0230 hours: MeT

    "Severe Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG over West central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centered at 0230 hours IST of 5 Dec, 2023, about 20 km north-northeast of Nellore, 170 km north of Chennai, 150 km south of Bapatla and 210 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam. As the system is nearly moving northwards close to coast, some parts of the wall cloud region lies over land. Likely to move nearly northwards parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5th December as a Severe Cyclonic Storm," posted India Meteorological Department on X.

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    33 flights diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru

    Thirty three flights from Chennai were diverted to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here on Monday, as heavy rains continued to pound Tamil Nadu capital and nearby districts of the neighbouring state under the impact of a cyclonic storm. According to officials of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that operates KIA, both domestic as well as international flights including that of Indigo, SpiceJet, Etihad, Lufthansa and Gulf Air were diverted to the city from Chennai, where many flights have also been cancelled.

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:13 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Central and State agencies deployed in Tamil Nadu

    Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday said eastern coastal districts of the state have been badly affected by cyclone Michaung leading to a disruption in normal life. The Central and state government agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of the people and to maintain essential services, he said.

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Heavy rains in parts of Andhra

    Cyclone Michaung looming over west-central and coastal south Andhra Pradesh has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, leading to heavy rainfall in several parts of the state, said an official on Monday. The severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify gradually and move northwards almost parallel and close to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla during forenoon of December 5, said an Amaravati Meteorological Centre official in a press release.

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:11 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Railways sets up emergency cell in Chennai, war room in Delhi

    The Railway Ministry has set up an emergency control cell in Chennai and a war room at the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi among various other measures to meet the challenges posed by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’. "The Indian Railways has geared up its entire machinery in a big way to ensure and manage smooth and safe railway operations in the areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’," a statement issued by the Railway Ministry said on Monday. "The Indian Railways as part of its preparedness for cyclone-related disaster management has set up an emergency control cell at the divisional/HQ level with officers from Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, Security, etc. branches in each shift to monitor round the clock and take necessary action in connection with train operations," it added.

  • Dec 05, 2023 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Rajukumar

    Cyclone Michaung: Govt taking all measures on war-footing, says TN CM

    Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Monday that his government was taking all necessary measures on a war-footing to provide relief in the wake of Cyclone Michaung disrupting normal life. Relief measures in rain-affected regions are being implemented immediately, with various department personnel, including police, fire, and rescue, being deployed in large numbers as a preventive mechanism, he stated.

