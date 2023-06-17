Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Cyclone Biparjoy weakens into deep depression, expected to weaken further | FULL DETAILS

Cyclone Biparjoy update: After making landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas, Cyclone 'Biaprjoy', has weakened into a deep depression and is further expected to weaken into a depression in the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Saturday (June 17). According to IMD, the cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression at 11:30 pm on Friday (June 16) over Southeast Pakistan.

"Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 16th June, 2023 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira. To weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier it was reported that several trees were uprooted in Bhuj, Kutch, due to the impact of the cyclone. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team carried out the clearance work on Friday.

The cyclone, which originated in the Arabian Sea and swept across the west coast of India made landfall on Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch, as per IMD reports.

Earlier in the day, a total of six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated 127 civilians from Rupen Bandar Government Primary School and reshifted to NDH School Dwarka after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in coastal areas of the state on Thursday evening. According to NDRF, the evacuated civilians include 82 males, 27 females and Children 15 children.

With a prediction of heavy rainfall for the next two days for Gujarat after cyclone 'Biparjoy' made landfall in the state, Western Railways on Friday decided to cancel, partially cancel the operation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.

Rail traffic affected in parts of Rajasthan:

Heavy rains occurred in some areas of Rajasthan on Friday under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy which moved towards the state in the form of a deep depression following its landfall in Gujarat, officials said. Rail traffic in the North Western Railway zone was affected by the heavy rainfall with 14 trains cancelled.

The Rajasthan government has also temporarily suspended the inflation relief camps in districts where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rains. After churning across the Arabian Sea for more than 10 days, Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat on Thursday and left a trail of destruction in the western coastal state's Kutch and Saurashtra regions.

As the cyclone moved into Rajasthan in the form of a deep depression, rainfall began in Jalore, Sirohi, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and nearby areas on Friday with wind speed in some areas reaching 40 to 50 km per hour. According to weather department officials, rainfall will continue in parts of Rajasthan till Monday. The department has sounded a "red" alert for Jalore and Barmer. More than 200 mm of rainfall may occur in the areas where the alert has been sounded.

Chitalwana in Jalore recorded a maximum of 7 cm rainfall till this morning since Thursday. Many other areas recorded below 7 cm of rain. Secretary of the disaster management and relief department P C Kishan said that in view of the "red alert", inflation relief camps have been suspended for the time being in districts the alert has been sounded.

"Advanced preparations were made in view of the alert of the heavy rainfall due to deep depression. Chief Minister (Ashok Gehlot) held a meeting a couple of days ago and reviewed the arrangements. All district collectors were directed to ensure that there is no death," he said.

Works under MGNREGA were also suspended in districts likely to be impacted b heavy rains till the impact of the inclement weather is over. The weather department has issued a "red alert" for extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Barmer, Jalore on Saturday. Very heavy rains are likely in Jodhpur, Pali and Sirohi while Jaisalmer, Rajsamand, Udaipur and Dungarpur districts may receive heavy rains.

A red alert has been issued for Barmer, Jalore, Pali and Sirohi districts on Sunday while Jodhpur, Nagaur, Ajmer, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, and Udaipur districts may receive very heavy rains and heavy rains are expected in Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Banswara, Bundi, Tonk districts.

SDRF commandant Rajkumar Gupta said 30 rescue teams have been deployed in districts where there is an alert. At the same time, 22 rescue teams are in reserve at district headquarters, he said.

Gujarat CM meeting:

Earlier today, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting at the State Emergency Operations Center in Gandhinagar to take stock of the situation in the state in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

The Gujarat CM ordered the District Collectors of affected areas to conduct surveys to assess the damage in their districts. Strong winds and rain from cyclone Biparjoy caused a power failure in Gujarat's Jamnagar district. PGVCL (Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited) teams were in action mode on Friday to restore the issue.

Out of the damaged property, 414 feeders, 221 electric poles and one TC were made operational immediately. The power supply was restored in 367 villages of Jamnagar district. The one current transformer that was made functional promptly was located in Kalavad taluka of Jamnagar.

NDRF report on cyclone:

Meanwhile, giving an update NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday said that there has been no loss of lives reported after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat.

"Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot," the NDRF DG Karwal said.

