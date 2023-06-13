Tuesday, June 13, 2023
     
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: Storm weakened to 'very severe', likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal areas of Gujarat. The powerful cyclone was tracked about 310 km southwest of Porbandar, 320 km southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka and 380 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @reportersfact New Delhi Updated on: June 13, 2023 8:34 IST
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE UPDATES: India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the powerful cyclone Biparjoy has weakened to a 'very severe cyclonic storm' from an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm.' As of now, IMD has predicted that it will hit Gujarat's coastal areas including Kutch and Saurashtra on June 15. With this, it is likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16. Cyclone Biparjoy is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

It will also be the third cyclone to hit the western state in June since 1965, the meteorological office said. "Based on data from 1965 to 2022 for the month of June, 13 cyclones developed over the Arabian Sea. Of these, two crossed the Gujarat coast, one Maharashtra, one Pakistan coast, three Oman-Yemen coasts and six weakened over the sea," the IMD said.

 

Live updates :Cyclone Biparjoy

  • Jun 13, 2023 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Biparjoy lays centre over Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea

    VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) #Biparjoy lay centred at 02:30 IST over the Northeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea about 290 km southwest of Porbandar & 360 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port. To cross Saurashtra & Kutch near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June: IMD

  • Jun 13, 2023 7:21 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    High tidal waves witnessed in Mumbai

  • Jun 13, 2023 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into 'very severe cyclonic storm'

    ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) #Biparjoy weakened into VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) & lay at 23.30 IST, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS: IMD

  • Jun 13, 2023 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    1,300 people shifted to safer places

    Officials in coastal Devbhumi Dwarka said around 1,300 people have been shifted to safer places so far.

  • Jun 13, 2023 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Fishing activities along Gujarat's south, north coasts

    Fishing activities along Gujarat's south and north coasts have been suspended and authorities were evacuating people in districts by the sea in view of Cyclone Biparjoy that is likely to make landfall along the Saurashtra-Kutch coasts as a very severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Monday.

  • Jun 13, 2023 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    Biparjoy expected to hit THESE areas on June 15

    According to a presentation made during the meeting, Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagarh and Morbi could experience stormy weather with a wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph on June 15 morning to evening.

  • Jun 13, 2023 6:38 AM (IST) Posted by Bhagya Luxmi

    PM Modi reviews situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy which is likely to hit the Kutch region of Gujarat on Thursday.

    The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, Kamal Kishore, Member National Disaster Management Authority, India, Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, among others.

