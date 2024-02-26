Monday, February 26, 2024
     
  CPI announces four candidates for Kerala Lok Sabha seats, Annie Raja to contest from Wayanad

CPI announces four candidates for Kerala Lok Sabha seats, Annie Raja to contest from Wayanad

Lok Sabha elections are due to be held in April-May this year, however, polling dates are yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2024 17:14 IST
Communist Party of India (Representational image)
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Communist Party of India (Representational image)

Communist Party of India (CPI) has announced candidates for four Kerala Lok Sabha seats, weeks before the high-stakes elections in the country. The polling schedule is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Two of the four candidates announced by the CPI are Annie Raja from Wayanad, Pannian Raveendran from Thiruvananthapuram, VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur and Arun Kumar from Mavelikara.

Kerala has a total of 20 Lok Sabha seats.

More to follow...

