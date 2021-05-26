Jharkhand wasted 37% of Covid vaccine doses, Chhattisgarh 30%

Image Source : AP According to the Union Health Ministry, over 37 per cent of vaccines go wastage in Jharkhand

At a time when the country is grappling with a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines, a data shared by the central government showed that nearly 30 per cent vaccines have been wasted in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, over 37 per cent of vaccines go wastage in Jharkhand, while 30.2 per cent in Chhattisgarh.

The vaccine wastage in Tamil Nadu is 15.5 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir- 10.8 per cent, Madhya Pradesh- 10.7 per cent, while the national average of vaccine wastage is 6.3 per cent. The ministry has urged states to keep vaccine wastage below one per cent.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Wednesday said the recovery rate has now increased to 89.66 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 11.45 per cent, daily positivity rate at 9.42 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 2 consecutive days. Over 20 cr vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide drive, along with highest ever 22.17 lakh tests conducted in a single day.

