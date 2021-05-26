India logs 2.08 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 24.9 lakh, recovery rate over 89 per cent

India on Wednesday recorded 2,08,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,157 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,95,955 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,43,50,816. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,71,57,795, with 24,95,591 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,11,388. A total of 20,06,62,456 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday said the recovery rate has now increased to 89.66 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 11.45 per cent, daily positivity rate at 9.42 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 2 consecutive days. Over 20 cr vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide drive, along with highest ever 22.17 lakh tests conducted in a single day.
States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States like Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu & Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%), the Ministry of Health said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.
India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|254
|14
|6495
|22
|104
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|203762
|5475
|1379837
|18373
|10222
|96
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3127
|228
|21344
|248
|102
|4
|4
|Assam
|53996
|885
|318585
|5252
|2823
|84
|5
|Bihar
|37943
|2749
|649835
|5500
|4642
|93
|6
|Chandigarh
|4428
|446
|53597
|684
|709
|7
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|60938
|4836
|879625
|8985
|12646
|60
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|439
|82
|9606
|144
|4
|9
|Delhi
|24578
|3032
|1370431
|4375
|23409
|207
|10
|Goa
|16278
|999
|129162
|2362
|2421
|38
|11
|Gujarat
|68971
|6163
|713065
|9305
|9621
|45
|12
|Haryana
|38119
|4697
|696059
|8359
|7607
|95
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|24181
|1798
|153975
|3686
|2827
|61
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|45630
|1807
|223619
|3999
|3609
|45
|15
|Jharkhand
|17569
|1930
|309371
|3291
|4871
|33
|16
|Karnataka
|440456
|32551
|1983948
|57333
|25811
|529
|17
|Kerala
|259559
|18414
|2098674
|36039
|7554
|196
|18
|Ladakh
|1463
|59
|15891
|184
|178
|19
|Lakshadweep
|2162
|112
|4661
|124
|24
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|53653
|4113
|706003
|6989
|7618
|60
|21
|Maharashtra
|330215
|20790
|5182592
|42320
|89212
|592
|22
|Manipur
|6444
|90
|37478
|611
|705
|17
|23
|Meghalaya
|7788
|108
|22221
|679
|483
|24
|24
|Mizoram
|2569
|108
|8019
|180
|34
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|4714
|36
|15248
|143
|297
|12
|26
|Odisha
|99701
|587
|601224
|11614
|2516
|32
|27
|Puducherry
|15835
|1016
|79765
|1915
|1382
|23
|28
|Punjab
|54996
|2509
|475011
|6803
|13468
|187
|29
|Rajasthan
|99875
|12343
|812775
|16654
|7806
|103
|30
|Sikkim
|3184
|133
|9817
|226
|232
|8
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|301580
|7437
|1554759
|27026
|20872
|404
|32
|Telangana
|39206
|1283
|513968
|4305
|3146
|21
|33
|Tripura
|8302
|341
|38526
|427
|470
|5
|34
|Uttarakhand
|49579
|5156
|260084
|7105
|5927
|122
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|76703
|8177
|1577720
|11918
|19362
|153
|36
|West Bengal
|128585
|1940
|1141871
|19670
|14517
|153
|Total#
|2586782
|133934
|24054861
|326850
|307231
|3511
Meanwhile, Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday.
While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021, there are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future, the sources privy to discussions added.
Two rounds of high-level meetings chaired by the Cabinet Secretary were held last week on the availability of vaccines in the global as well as domestic markets as it was felt that there is an urgent need to procure the jabs at a time the country is reeling under an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and a widening gap between supply and requirement.