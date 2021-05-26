India logs 2.08 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 24.9 lakh, recovery rate over 89 per cent

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A health worker in PPE kit stand near Covid-19 patient, at Covid Care Center Rakabganj Gurudwara

India on Wednesday recorded 2,08,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,157 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,95,955 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,43,50,816. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,71,57,795, with 24,95,591 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,11,388. A total of 20,06,62,456 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said the recovery rate has now increased to 89.66 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 11.45 per cent, daily positivity rate at 9.42 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 2 consecutive days. Over 20 cr vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide drive, along with highest ever 22.17 lakh tests conducted in a single day.

States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States like Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu & Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%), the Ministry of Health said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 254 14 6495 22 104 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 203762 5475 1379837 18373 10222 96 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3127 228 21344 248 102 4 4 Assam 53996 885 318585 5252 2823 84 5 Bihar 37943 2749 649835 5500 4642 93 6 Chandigarh 4428 446 53597 684 709 7 7 Chhattisgarh 60938 4836 879625 8985 12646 60 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 439 82 9606 144 4 9 Delhi 24578 3032 1370431 4375 23409 207 10 Goa 16278 999 129162 2362 2421 38 11 Gujarat 68971 6163 713065 9305 9621 45 12 Haryana 38119 4697 696059 8359 7607 95 13 Himachal Pradesh 24181 1798 153975 3686 2827 61 14 Jammu and Kashmir 45630 1807 223619 3999 3609 45 15 Jharkhand 17569 1930 309371 3291 4871 33 16 Karnataka 440456 32551 1983948 57333 25811 529 17 Kerala 259559 18414 2098674 36039 7554 196 18 Ladakh 1463 59 15891 184 178 19 Lakshadweep 2162 112 4661 124 24 20 Madhya Pradesh 53653 4113 706003 6989 7618 60 21 Maharashtra 330215 20790 5182592 42320 89212 592 22 Manipur 6444 90 37478 611 705 17 23 Meghalaya 7788 108 22221 679 483 24 24 Mizoram 2569 108 8019 180 34 1 25 Nagaland 4714 36 15248 143 297 12 26 Odisha 99701 587 601224 11614 2516 32 27 Puducherry 15835 1016 79765 1915 1382 23 28 Punjab 54996 2509 475011 6803 13468 187 29 Rajasthan 99875 12343 812775 16654 7806 103 30 Sikkim 3184 133 9817 226 232 8 31 Tamil Nadu 301580 7437 1554759 27026 20872 404 32 Telangana 39206 1283 513968 4305 3146 21 33 Tripura 8302 341 38526 427 470 5 34 Uttarakhand 49579 5156 260084 7105 5927 122 35 Uttar Pradesh 76703 8177 1577720 11918 19362 153 36 West Bengal 128585 1940 1141871 19670 14517 153 Total# 2586782 133934 24054861 326850 307231 3511

Meanwhile, Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday.

While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021, there are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future, the sources privy to discussions added.

Two rounds of high-level meetings chaired by the Cabinet Secretary were held last week on the availability of vaccines in the global as well as domestic markets as it was felt that there is an urgent need to procure the jabs at a time the country is reeling under an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and a widening gap between supply and requirement.

