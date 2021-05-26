India logs 2.08 lakh new COVID cases; active caseload dips to 24.9 lakh, recovery rate over 89 per cent

Wednesday, May 26, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 26, 2021 10:12 IST
New Delhi: A health worker in PPE kit stand near Covid-19 patient, at Covid Care Center Rakabganj Gurudwara

India on Wednesday recorded 2,08,921 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 4,157 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,95,955 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,43,50,816. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,71,57,795, with 24,95,591 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,11,388. A total of 20,06,62,456 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said the recovery rate has now increased to 89.66 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 11.45 per cent, daily positivity rate at 9.42 per cent, less than 10 per cent for 2 consecutive days. Over 20 cr vaccine doses administered so far under nationwide drive, along with highest ever 22.17 lakh tests conducted in a single day. 

States have been urged repeatedly to keep vaccine wastage below 1%, many States like Jharkhand (37.3%), Chhattisgarh (30.2%), Tamil Nadu (15.5%), Jammu & Kashmir (10.8%), Madhya Pradesh (10.7%) are reporting much higher wastage than the national average (6.3%), the Ministry of Health said.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 254 14  6495 22  104
2 Andhra Pradesh 203762 5475  1379837 18373  10222 96 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3127 228  21344 248  102
4 Assam 53996 885  318585 5252  2823 84 
5 Bihar 37943 2749  649835 5500  4642 93 
6 Chandigarh 4428 446  53597 684  709
7 Chhattisgarh 60938 4836  879625 8985  12646 60 
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 439 82  9606 144  4  
9 Delhi 24578 3032  1370431 4375  23409 207 
10 Goa 16278 999  129162 2362  2421 38 
11 Gujarat 68971 6163  713065 9305  9621 45 
12 Haryana 38119 4697  696059 8359  7607 95 
13 Himachal Pradesh 24181 1798  153975 3686  2827 61 
14 Jammu and Kashmir 45630 1807  223619 3999  3609 45 
15 Jharkhand 17569 1930  309371 3291  4871 33 
16 Karnataka 440456 32551  1983948 57333  25811 529 
17 Kerala 259559 18414  2098674 36039  7554 196 
18 Ladakh 1463 59  15891 184  178  
19 Lakshadweep 2162 112  4661 124  24  
20 Madhya Pradesh 53653 4113  706003 6989  7618 60 
21 Maharashtra 330215 20790  5182592 42320  89212 592 
22 Manipur 6444 90  37478 611  705 17 
23 Meghalaya 7788 108  22221 679  483 24 
24 Mizoram 2569 108  8019 180  34
25 Nagaland 4714 36  15248 143  297 12 
26 Odisha 99701 587  601224 11614  2516 32 
27 Puducherry 15835 1016  79765 1915  1382 23 
28 Punjab 54996 2509  475011 6803  13468 187 
29 Rajasthan 99875 12343  812775 16654  7806 103 
30 Sikkim 3184 133  9817 226  232
31 Tamil Nadu 301580 7437  1554759 27026  20872 404 
32 Telangana 39206 1283  513968 4305  3146 21 
33 Tripura 8302 341  38526 427  470
34 Uttarakhand 49579 5156  260084 7105  5927 122 
35 Uttar Pradesh 76703 8177  1577720 11918  19362 153 
36 West Bengal 128585 1940  1141871 19670  14517 153 
Total# 2586782 133934  24054861 326850  307231 3511 

Meanwhile, Moderna is expecting to launch a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India next year and is in talks with Cipla among other Indian firms, while another US giant Pfizer is ready to offer 5 crore shots in 2021 itself but it wants significant regulatory relaxations including indemnification, sources said on Tuesday.

While Moderna has conveyed to Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to share in 2021, there are limited prospects of Johnson & Johnson exporting its jabs from the US to other countries in the near future, the sources privy to discussions added.

Two rounds of high-level meetings chaired by the Cabinet Secretary were held last week on the availability of vaccines in the global as well as domestic markets as it was felt that there is an urgent need to procure the jabs at a time the country is reeling under an unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 and a widening gap between supply and requirement.

