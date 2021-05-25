Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Maharashtra reports 24,136 COVID-19 cases, over 36,000 recoveries

Maharashtra recorded as many as 24,136 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of infections in the state to 56,26,155, the death toll increased to 90,349 with 601 new fatalities.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, as 36,176 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered patients to 52,18,768, The number of active cases stands at 3,14,368

Maharashtra's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases is 92.76 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.61 per cent.

Currently, 26,16,428 people are in home quarantine and 20,829 are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai adds 1,037 new COVID-19 cases

Mumbai recorded 1,037 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday that took its tally to 6,99,904, while 37 patients died of the infection and 1,427 recovered from it, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

With the latest casualties, the city's toll has risen to 14,708 and the count of recoveries has reached 6,55,425, the official said.

The recovery rate in the city stands at 94 per cent, while the doubling rate has improved to 345 days, he said, adding that the city is now left with 27,649 active cases.

No home isolation to be allowed in districts with high positivity rate

The Maharashtra government has decided to stop home quarantining of COVID-19 patients in 18 districts where the positivity rate is high and all active patients in these areas would be admitted to COVID Care Centers, health minister Rajesh Tope said here on Tuesday.

Of 36 districts in the state, Satara, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Osmanabad, Beed, Raigad, Pune, Hingoli, Akola, Amravati, Kolhapur, Thane, Sangli, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Nashik, Ahmednagar and Latur have above-average positivity rates, as per the health department data.

Ordinarily, asymptomatic patients or those who have mild symptoms of coronavirus infection are advised home isolation.

The state has 3,27,000 active COVID-19 cases and the recovery rate has improved to 93 per cent. The case positivity rate -- proportion of positive cases in tested samples -- is around 12 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent, Tope told reporters here.

But the positivity rate in 18 districts is higher than the state average, he said.

"The state government has decided to stop home isolation completely in these 18 districts. The district collectors have been asked to set up more COVID Care Centers (CCCs) and admit all active patients there," he said.

The collectors have also been asked to utilise the funds from the premium collected on the auction of minor minerals for setting up CCCs in villages, he added.

"Testing has to be done in a focused manner. Once a person tests positive for coronavirus, all high- and low- risks persons (who may have come in contact with the patient) should be tested. The collectors of the 18 districts (with high positivity rate) have been instructed to avoid random testing in large numbers to artificially bring down the positivity rate," the health minister said.

All district collectors have also been directed to complete fire safety audits of hospitals in their areas, he informed.

Asha (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers will be trained to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests and use self-testing kits, Tope said, adding they will be asked to encourage villagers to undergo testing and also to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination.

On the global tender issued by the state for coronavirus vaccines, the minister said, “There has been no response from any vaccine producer. We have sent emails for Sputnik-V vaccine (to the Russian manufacturing firm) but are yet to hear from them. The Centre should float a tender on behalf of the states."

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 564 patients under-treatment for mucormycosis in Pune; 27 died so far

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: COVID-19 recoveries outnumber positive cases in Aurangabad

Latest India News