Covid rising again? Tamil Nadu, Kerala show signs of worry

Kerala has been reporting an average of over 3,000 cases daily for a month

For the third consecutive day on Sunday, Tamil Nadu had reported over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

Covid-19 is on a rise again in the southern states of India, as Tamil Nadu and Kerala have been witnessing a high number of fresh cases. For the third consecutive day on Sunday, Tamil Nadu had reported over 2,000 new coronavirus infections as the state logged 2,672 cases. Kerala has been reporting an average of over 3,000 cases daily for a month, data provided by the state health department suggested. The state has mandated wearing masks in public places and announced restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Tamil Nadu's Covid scenario

Sunday's tally of 2,672 fresh infections in the state came after Tamil Nadu had recorded 2,385 cases of coronavirus on Saturday. The death toll, however, stands at nill. In the past 24 hours, the state had seen 1,487 recoveries; the active toll rose to 14,504, official data suggested.

Witnessing an increase in the daily infections, the state breached the 2,000-mark with 2,069 cases on Thursday.

On Saturday, Chennai had accounted for most of the new cases with 1,025 followed by Chengalpattu 369, Tiruvallur 121 and Coimbatore 118 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Dharmapuri, Karur, and Ramanathapuram saw the least with 3 each.

Kerala's situation

Kerala on Sunday recorded 3,322 fresh cases and two deaths. On Saturday, the southern State reported 3,642 fresh cases and nine deaths.

In view of the gradual increase in COVID cases this month when the State has been, on average, reporting over 3,000 cases daily, the Police Department recently ordered all district police chiefs to ensure the implementation of a State government direction to make the wearing of masks mandatory in public and workplaces, gatherings, and while using transportation.

In an order dated June 22 circulated to all district police chiefs "for urgent implementation and remarks", the Police Department referred to an April 27 directive of the State Disaster Management Authority making it compulsory to wear masks in "public places, gatherings, workplaces and during transport" which is still in force.

The April 27 order also states that violation of the direction would be punishable under provisions of the Disaster Management Act.

